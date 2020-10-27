CONCORD ------ John Edward Genest Sr, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Pittsfield, NH, on November 2, 1938, he was the son of Edward A. and Phyllis M. (Boyd) Genest.
John graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1956. He served in the NH National Guard and spent most of his career with Aavid Thermalloy, for 19 years, in Laconia, and Sprague Electric for 14 years, in Concord. John had a deep love for the Pittsfield community throughout his life serving as a Selectman, a School Board Member for over 10 years on both the Pittsfield School Board and the Barnstead/Pittsfield Co-op School Board, as a member of the Pittsfield Rotary Club and on the committee of the Pittsfield Old Home Day.
A 3-sport athlete in high school, John played organized softball well into his 40's and was passionate about both the NY Giants and theater. He appeared on stage in numerous local productions including "The Man of La Mancha" and "Our Town" with the Pittsfield Players, "South Pacific" with the Concord Players, "Night Must Fall" with the Northwood Theater Group, and "Scenes from American Life" with the Forum Stage Company as well as volunteering at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.
John is survived by his wife, Shirley A (Smith) Genest, his daughter Valerie D. Cray and husband Rodney of Allenstown, son John E. Genest Jr. and wife Jenessa of Port St. Lucie, FL, son Daniel C. Genest and wife Staci of Gulf Breeze, FL, and seven grandchildren; Jessica, Jordan, John III, Jadyn, Cameron, Dylan and Brandon, and his sister Joan Kimball and husband Russell of Gainesville, GA. In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his son Randall L. Genest, sisters, Jean M. Hanson of Pittsfield, NH, and Sylvia A. Genest of Paducah, KY.
Services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in John's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, www.michaeljfox.org/donate,
or The Pittsfield Players, PO Box 177, Pittsfield, NH, 03263.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com
, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
.