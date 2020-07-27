John F. Brown, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died on July 25, 2020, at Hospice House in Concord, N.H. He was 89.John was predeceased on September 25, 2019, by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gertrude "Trudy" (Mullaly) Brown. He was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Forbes, and his brothers, Charles Brown and Robert "Buddy" Brown. He is survived by his son, John "Jay" Brown, and daughter-in-law, Jana Brown; his daughter, Pamela Brown Levin, and son-in-law, Garrett Levin; four grandchildren, Knox and Finn Brown and Audrey and Ophelia Levin; his older sister, Frances Samhammer; and many other relatives, including adoring nieces and nephews, in the U.S. and Canada.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 29 at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.Burial with Military Honors will be held on Monday August 3rd at 2:30 PM at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H.Please follow current social distancing guidelines and a mask must be worn at all times while inside the church as well as at the NH Veterans Cemetery. The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.