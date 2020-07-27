1/1
John F. Brown
1930 - 2020
John F. Brown, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died on July 25, 2020, at Hospice House in Concord, N.H. He was 89.

John was predeceased on September 25, 2019, by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gertrude "Trudy" (Mullaly) Brown. He was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Forbes, and his brothers, Charles Brown and Robert "Buddy" Brown. He is survived by his son, John "Jay" Brown, and daughter-in-law, Jana Brown; his daughter, Pamela Brown Levin, and son-in-law, Garrett Levin; four grandchildren, Knox and Finn Brown and Audrey and Ophelia Levin; his older sister, Frances Samhammer; and many other relatives, including adoring nieces and nephews, in the U.S. and Canada.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday July 29 at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.

Burial with Military Honors will be held on Monday August 3rd at 2:30 PM at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H.

Please follow current social distancing guidelines and a mask must be worn at all times while inside the church as well as at the NH Veterans Cemetery. The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
AUG
3
Burial
02:30 PM
N.H. Veterans Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
Sorry to hear about Uncle John . We have many fond memories of when your Mom and Dad visited Nl.Deepest condolences sent at this difficult time .
Gary &Patricia(Mullaly) Young
Family
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
