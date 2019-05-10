Concord- John Henry Emerson age 78 died Saturday May 4. He was born in Pittsfield, NH son of the late Fred E. and Lora (Berry) Emerson.



He was owner operator of two restaurants and was a member of NH Bektash Shriners, and the International Order of Odd Fellows, spending time in the Webster, Tucker and Evergreen Lodges, and was also a member of the Rebekahs.



He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Jean R. (Frost) Emerson who died in 2016, three siblings; Belle Frost, Florence Warren, and William Emerson.



He is survived by a stepson; Paul A. Garland and his wife Lorraine of Concord, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a brother; Daniel Emerson



At John's request there will be no funeral services. A celebration will held at a later date.



Waters Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

