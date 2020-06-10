John Henry Paul (Jack), 72, of Canterbury and formerly of Holderness, NH, passed away peacefully at his home on June 5th after a lengthy illness.
Born in Laconia, NH on September 3, 1947, Jack was the son of Harold and Myra (Ford) Tucker. Jack was a life-long resident of Holderness. Jack graduated from Ashland High School, class of 1965. He has been a resident of Canterbury for the past five years.
Jack worked for over 30 years at Meredith Ford as parts manager and service writer in both the Meredith and Plymouth locations.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Ann, his son, John H. Paul, III (Jay) and his wife Chrissy, his four grandchildren, Nicolas Paul, Mercedes Paul, Landon Fogg and Jeriah Paul, his sister, Virginia Paul, his brothers, Joseph Brown, Robert Tucker and William Pack, nieces and nephews, his brother-in-law, Steven Greene and his sisters-in-law, Debora Miller and Diann Greene.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Myra Tucker and his brother, James Paul.
Jack was Cub Master and Scout Master in Holderness for many years and was proud to have three of his scouts earn the rank of Eagle. He was also deeply involved with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, dedicating over 25 years of service to this organization that he loved, many of those years as Chair of the Grand Executive Committee. He was also a Master Mason in the Masonic Fraternity, belonging to Mount Prospect Lodge.
Jack had a very quick wit, which he was known to use at any possible opportunity. He wasn't only a big man in stature, but he was a man with a big heart. He will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date when it is safe for everyone to gather together to remember Jack.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 10, 2020.