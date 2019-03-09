Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Herbert Thompson. View Sign

John Herbert Thompson died peacefully at Pine Rock Manor Memory Care on March 2, 2019 in Warner, New Hampshire at the age of 76.



John is survived by his wife, Dariel Thompson, of Concord, NH and his children: Sara Thompson of Malden, MA; Eric Davison and his wife Michele of Saugus, MA; Jeremy Thompson and his wife Debra of Melrose, MA; Melissa Davison and her husband Richard Cockley of Chelmsford, MA; David Thompson and his wife Amy of Merrimack, NH; and Erika Cohen and her husband David Maddaluno of Haverhill, MA. John is also survived by his brother, Donald Thompson of Garden City, NY; his grandchildren: Camila Devlin and her husband Nicholas, Dean Storm, Natessa Storm, Liana Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Giada Maddaluno, Lillian Cockley, and Lana Maddaluno, and his great-grandchildren: Noah, Gemma, and Benjamin Devlin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Thompson and Allen Thompson of Massapequa, NY.



John was born on December 8, 1942 in Adams, MA to Helen and Allen Thompson. As a boy he lived for six years in China and India where his parents were teaching missionaries. After graduating as valedictorian of his class at Massapequa High School in Massapequa, NY, he attended MIT and graduated in June of 1965 with bachelor and master's degrees in aeronautical engineering. John took his first engineering position with Kaman Avidyne, and later worked for Intermetrics, Dynamics Research Corporation, and then Tactical Communications Group until his retirement in 2013. He married his high school sweetheart, Dariel Osmun, in 1964. The young couple started out in Cambridge, MA and in just a few years bought a home in Stoneham, MA where they raised their family of six children.



John loved canoeing and hiking and was committed to continue learning all his life. For many years he was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Stoneham, only later in life becoming a member of the Unitarian Church in Boston. John worked on numerous builds for Habitat for Humanity. After Hurricane Katrina he made two trips to New Orleans to help with Habitat projects and then a few years later made a trip to Romania for a Habitat build there.



In early April there will be a celebration of John's life for family and friends to be held in Melrose, MA. John's family would like to thank the staff at Pine Rock Manor for the wonderful care they gave him. They would also like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for the excellent end of life care John was given. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

