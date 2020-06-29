John Hollinger
1967 - 2020
John Hollinger died suddenly at his home in New London on June 28, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1967 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Pauline Hollinger and the late Edwin Hollinger.

John was an avid Steelers fan, and enjoyed many Sundays in spirited defense of his team. His favorite holiday was Fourth of July, and the family spent many years on this date gathered together enjoying his spectacular fireworks displays. More than anything, he was happiest when fishing on the banks of a river, immersed in the solitude and beauty surrounding him, a love which he passed on to his many nieces and nephews. John was always the first to offer help whenever anyone needed anything. He had one of the kindest hearts we have ever known. John loved his family fiercely and unconditionally, and his generous and loving spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his mother Pauline, nine siblings, Jeff (Cristina)Hollinger, Fred (Pam) Hollinger, Betsy (Dave) Schulz, Roberta (Dennis) Aufranc, Diane (Richard) Cook, Mary (Alan) Craigie, Susan (Paul) Callaghan, Christine Hollinger, and Paul (Lara) Hollinger, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother

Michael and father Edwin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in New London at 11am Friday, July 3rd. A private graveside burial will follow.

Donations in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
