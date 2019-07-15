Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. McDonnell Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John J. "Joe" McDonnell, Jr., 91, of Pembroke, passed away unexpectedly at Concord Hospital on July 12, 2019.



Born in Quincy, MA, Joe was the son of the late John J. and Margaret McDonnell. He was raised and educated in the Boston area and was a graduate of Boston Trade School. Following his graduation in 1946, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during World War II, being honorably discharged in 1948.



Joe married his beloved Helen in 1954 and began his career as a lithographer, working for Boston Offset. He was later transferred to Concord Litho in 1961 and at that time, he and Helen settled in Pembroke with their young family.



In later years, Joe worked in the landscaping business with his son. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time around his pool. He always remained active and was never one to sit still. Above all else, he cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.



Joe was predeceased by his son, John J. McDonnell, III.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Helen (Dowd) McDonnell; his three children: James McDonnell and his wife Debra of Northwood, Colleen Davis Milliken and her husband John of Concord and Cathleen McDonnell of Pembroke. He was the grandfather to Brett Davis, Erica McDonnell, Christian Davis, Katelyn Milliken and Sam Cooley. He was the great grandfather to Kendall Davis. He was the brother to Mary Norton of Dedham, MA and James McDonnell of Derry.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will take place at a later date in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





