John Jeremiah O'Reilly, 53, of Arundel, ME, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, after a courageous battle against brain cancer. His sister Adair, her husband Jim and others were by his side.



John grew up in Concord, NH and was the son of John and Barbara O'Reilly. He graduated from Bishop Brady High School and the University of New Hampshire with a BA in communications.



John was predeceased by his parents John and Barbara, by his older siblings, Heather O'Reilly and Robin O'Reilly Greenan, and by his aunt, Kathleen Dane and his beloved finance, Ruthie. He is survived by his sister, Adair Kathleen O'Reilly and her husband , James Quincy of Arundel, Maine.



John was devoted to his family. He spent many years caring for his mother who had Parkinsons, two of his sisters who had MS and his Aunt who had emphysema.



In June 2018, John was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma brain tumor, at that time, they said he would only last for two weeks. By surviving as long as he did, John leaves a legacy of fighting against all odds. Regardless of how he felt, John was known by the staff to never complain; he was always polite and thanked everyone. His graciousness filled the room.



John enjoyed following the Boston Celtics and Red Sox and the New England Patriots. His passion was writing and traveling especially to Grateful Dead concerts around the country with his friend Jay. At the time of his passing, John and his sister Adair were working on a children's book.



We love you Johnny, you are our hero. The world is darker without your voice.



"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" 2 Timothy 4:7



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Prayers will be recited on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Saint Paul's Anglican Church. A committal will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Manchester New Hampshire.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.

