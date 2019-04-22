Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Kevin Russell. View Sign

John Kevin Russell passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on April 7th at his home in Dover-Foxcroft ME. John was born on August 26, 1963 to Rose Marion (McCarron) Russell Sallies. He lived most of his life in Deerfield NH. John is predeceased by his wife Pamela "Penny" Russell and his parents. He is survived by his son John Kirby Russell, his stepchildren Sadie, Benjamin and Brian Winslow, numerous step grandchildren, and his siblings James P. Russell and Teresa R. Jackson. John will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving husband, fun and playful grandfather and as the man with the best laugh ever.

