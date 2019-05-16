Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Carr Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John passed away at home May 11th. He was born in the old town of Hill on September 30 1929 to John and Mary [Robie] Carr. Educated in Pembroke graduating in Pembroke Academy 's class of 1947. He was previously employed by NE Cable Co. and retired from NH Dept. of Administrative Svcs, Div. of Purchase and Property. When he began his work for the state he worked in surplus and was sent to the Reich College of Auctioneering in Iowa. He then went on to be a purchasing agent. John enjoyed working in his garden and following his UConn girl's basketball team, the Celtics also. Those who knew him will remember his ideas of putting motors to things like a boat motor to the bicycle and his motorcycle.



He is predeceased by his parents, sister Joyce Fowler and son Richard. He is survived by his wife Sandra [Mayhew] Carr daughter Cathy Ritzenthaler of Manchester, sons Brian and wife Felita, of Cambridge Ma. Shawn and wife Laurel of Allenstown, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Graveside services will be at Homeland Cemetary. At his request family only.

