John Lawrence O'Connor of Layton Utah passed away unexpectedly on Thursday March 7th 2019.



John was born to Sandra Lawrence and John "Jack" O'Connor in Concord New Hampshire September 3rd, 1959. John grew up as an avid sportsman. He attended High School at Coe-Brown Academy in Northwood, New Hampshire. He was an outstanding baseball pitcher and excelled at any sport he tried.



As an adult he especially enjoyed golf, fishing and camping. He would talk about sports statistics, names, and numbers as well as any commentator could, but faithfully followed his beloved Patriots.



After dating for many years, he married Louise Lincoln "the love of his life". They married in Reno Nevada on the 22nd day of November 2003.



Between John and Louise they had 6 children together. John's career was of a professional long-haul truck driver spending over the last 40 years.



Proceeding John in death were his grandparents, father Jack, brother Billie, "Uncle George" and an infant son.



Surviving John is his wife, Louise, children Corey (husband Tim), Chandler, Cherie Bettinger (husband Drake), Donovan Harpster, Melanie Harpster (husband Adam), Christopher Harpster (wife Sara), Papa's pride and joy, seven grandchildren. His Mother Sandra Lawrence, step-mother Gloria Biron, siblings Eddie O'Connor (wife Jennifer), Dickie O'Connor (wife Jill), Kelly Scelza (husband Matt) his Uncle Jim O'Connor (wife Cathy), along with several niece's and nephew's.



A celebration of John's life will be held at John and Louise's home for family and friends in Layton.

