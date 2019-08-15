Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Livingston Hyde. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Littleton 101 Union Street Littleton , NH 03561 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

John Livingston Hyde died peacefully on August 6, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was 99.



John was born and raised in Marquette, Michigan, where he developed a lifelong love of the wilderness, hunting and fishing on the shores of nearby Deer Lake. After graduating from the Cate School in Santa Barbara, he attended Dartmouth College, graduating with the class of 1943.



When World War II broke out, he enlisted in the Army. He was honorably discharged after a year due to asthma. Following the war, John returned to Hanover, NH, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Marden. They were married on June 1, 1946, in Lincoln, NH. He was a devoted husband and father; together he and Betty raised four daughters, instilling in them an appreciation for the outdoors as well as the pleasure of working with one's hands.



John had a long career in real estate, which began with him selling property in Vermont. He then moved to Connecticut to pursue a career in real estate appraisal, becoming a member of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and the American Society of Real Estate Counselors. Eventually he and his family settled in Concord, NH. With the advent of the interstate highway system and urban renewal, his work centered on condemnation appraisals. Later he began selling large, unique properties such as islands, ranches and mining operations in North and Central America. He retired in 1986 to North Woodstock, NH, where he remained for the rest of his life.



John was a man of many accomplishments. He loved working with his hands; along with many pieces of furniture, he built the family home in Concord; in retirement he invested in a band saw and shingle mill and reshingled his house, using lumber from the trees he'd planted long ago in Vermont.



He enjoyed composing his own songs on the piano, playing for no one but himself. In his later years, he crafted a large variety of wooden bowls and boxes, and in his nineties he turned to stone as a medium, making stone-handled knives from rocks he gathered from nearby rivers.



He is survived by his 3 daughters, Sara Eidenbach of High Rolls, NM; Elisabeth (Didi) Hyde of Boulder, CO; and Suzanne Winn of Dalton, NH; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Betty and his oldest daughter Jane.





