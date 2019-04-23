Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Snow. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Send Flowers Obituary

John Michael Snow, 55, passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital on April 17, 2019. He was born in New York, NY, on July 2, 1963.



During his life, John enjoyed spending time camping and taking road trips throughout the New England mountains and the coast with his loving wife Christine. He also enjoyed working on the farm with the goats, horses and gardening. John spent four years in the Army Reserves and later was a volunteer fire fighter for the Plantsville, Connecticut, Fire Department. He spent the next 35 years driving tractor trailers for various companies in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. His most recent employment was with Associated Grocers, in Concord, New Hampshire.



He is survived by his wife Christine (Hobson) Snow, and their two sons, Austin Ellsworth and Devon Snow. His mother, Pauline (Savard) Saunders, his brother, William (Billy) Snow, and two sisters, Debra Figlioli and her husband Tony Figlioli and Anne Boule and her husband Paul Boule, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He will also be missed by his loving dog, Dallas.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday April 25th from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral Service will be held on Friday April 26th at 11 am. All services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home, located at 17 South Mast Street (Rte. 114), Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit

John Michael Snow, 55, passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital on April 17, 2019. He was born in New York, NY, on July 2, 1963.During his life, John enjoyed spending time camping and taking road trips throughout the New England mountains and the coast with his loving wife Christine. He also enjoyed working on the farm with the goats, horses and gardening. John spent four years in the Army Reserves and later was a volunteer fire fighter for the Plantsville, Connecticut, Fire Department. He spent the next 35 years driving tractor trailers for various companies in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. His most recent employment was with Associated Grocers, in Concord, New Hampshire.He is survived by his wife Christine (Hobson) Snow, and their two sons, Austin Ellsworth and Devon Snow. His mother, Pauline (Savard) Saunders, his brother, William (Billy) Snow, and two sisters, Debra Figlioli and her husband Tony Figlioli and Anne Boule and her husband Paul Boule, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He will also be missed by his loving dog, Dallas.Calling hours will be held on Thursday April 25th from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral Service will be held on Friday April 26th at 11 am. All services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home, located at 17 South Mast Street (Rte. 114), Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close