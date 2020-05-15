John Robert Louis
1933 - 2020
John Robert Louis, 86, of Whispering Pines Lane passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was born on September 4, 1933 to Robert P and Gertrude (Taber) Louis, the first of four sons, in Norwood, MA. His family moved to Cleveland, OH where he graduated from Shaw High School.

John earned a Master of Electrical Engineering degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH working for three decades for the Foxboro Company then Osram Sylvania

From Cleveland John moved to Lexington, MA where he and his wife Sally raised their family. Finally, John moved to Northwood, NH where he retired.

In retirement John enjoyed traveling, camping and boating on Pleasant Lake with his partner, Kathy Steeves.

John is survived by Kathleen Steeves, Sally Harrison-Louis, daughters Robin (Kevin) Connolly, Becky (Vin) Shelton, and son Eric (Therese) Louis, 10 Grand Children and 2 great grandchildren, his brother Timothy and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Richard and Dean, and his daughter Suzanne Louis-Reddick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charmingfare Farm.

Thanks to the Concord VNA Hospice and Home Instead Caregivers for their support.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com

Published in Concord Montior on May 15, 2020.
