John Roy Willey, 22, of Corn Hill Road, died Friday, May 1, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Concord, NH on September 29, 1997.
John spent his early years in Warner, NH and attended schools in the Kearsarge District. He had always been a tinkerer and handyman taking things apart and able to put them back together again. His favorite color was orange. Chickens were his hobby and they were all over his property. He took great delight in sending his family and friends regular videos of his chickens and their activities.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Robert J. Willey, Sr. and Lisa Dow of Warner, NH; his mother and stepfather, Angela Robertson and Richard Leavitt of Groton, NH; sisters, Christina Willey and her boyfriend, Chris Akins of Warner, NH and Tiffany and her husband, Matthew Sturtevant of Franklin, NH; brothers, Michael Willey of Manchester, NH and Robert J. Willey, Jr. of Warner, NH; his grandfather, John W. Willey of Warner, NH; his grandparents, Velma and Sonny Skillin of Franklin, NH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. John is predeceased by his grandmother, Mabel E. Willey.
There will be no services.
Published in Concord Montior on May 3, 2020.