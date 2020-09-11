John Thomas O'Neil (Tommy), 84, of Manchester died September 6, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a period of declining health.
Tommy was born in Manchester on February 28, 1936, the son of John and Claire (Hould) O'Neil. A lifelong Manchester resident, he attended Manchester West High School before joining the US Army in 1955, where he served in Germany in the wake of the Korean War. Following his time in service Tommy worked as an engineer at GTE Sylvania where he was credited with multiple patents. Upon retirement, Tommy took time to pursue past times including golfing, fishing and skiing as well as enjoying time with his wife Anne and family.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Anne (Cullity) O'Neil in 2018 and his twin sister Claire O'Neil in 2019.
Family members include his two children, Michael T. O'Neil and wife, Dianne, and Donna Hennessey and husband, Jack, all of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Alexis Ellis and her husband Mike, Kristen Davidson and her husband Tom, Jayme Austin and her husband Mike and T.J. Hennessey; Seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be Friday, September 18th at 10:30 am in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory's chapel, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
