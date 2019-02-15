- John Thomas Parkinson of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, VT, after a brief illness.
John was born in Concord, NH, on February 12, 1946, the son of Richard J. Parkinson, Sr. and Linda (Frechette) Parkinson. He attended St. John School in Concord, NH and was a member of the first graduating class of Bishop Brady High School in 1964. John graduated cum laude from New England College in 1973 and attended the University of Hartford Business School.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in combat with the 5th Mechanized Infantry in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal.
John leaves three daughters and a son: Jessica Simoneau of Kentucky; Jennifer White of
Pittsfield, NH; and Courtney Parkinson of Portsmouth, NH. He is survived by a brother, Richard J. Parkinson, Jr. of Concord, NH, and a sister, Mary (Parkinson) Begley of Glastonbury, CT. He also leaves grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and his closest and best friend, Richard P. Audet of Loudon, NH.
Calling hours will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH, from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street in Concord, NH. A burial service will follow, at noon, at the NH Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the , or the Friends of Forgotten Children.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 15, 2019