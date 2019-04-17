Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Tilton Phelps Sr.. View Sign

- John Tilton Phelps, Sr., 87, of Interlachen, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, Florida following a brief illness.



John was born in New York City, New York. He had retired from Audley Construction Company in Bow, NH following many years of employment. John was a very proud veteran who served 2 years in the Korean War and was a longstanding member of the VFW and American Legion. He and his wife Jean lived and raised their family in New Hampshire before retiring to Florida in 1998.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew J. Phelps, III and Olive Bailey Phelps, a son, Stephen G. Phelps, a daughter, Deborah Phelps Farese.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Tibbetts Phelps, a son, John T. Phelps, Jr., both of Interlachen, FL., sister, Betty Roche of Kingston, NY, 3 granddaughters, Jennifer, Julie and Laurel, 2 grandsons, Michael and Jeremy and 1 great-granddaughter, Leighton.



In keeping with John's wishes there will be no services scheduled.



Memories and Condolences may be expressed to the family at John's Book of Memories at



Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.





307 South Palm Avenue

Palatka , FL 32177

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 17, 2019

