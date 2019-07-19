CONCORD, NH -- John V. Boffitto, 65, formerly of Penacook, passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at the Concord Hospital. John was born in Concord on August 20, 1953 to Albert and Louise (Vezina) Boffitto. John grew up in Penacook and attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Merrimack Valley High School with the class of 1972.



After school, John worked for many years in the cleaning service industry, working many years for the Merrimack Valley School District as well as at the NH National Guard Armory in Concord. He was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics and the game in general. John also loved listening to the music of the Beatles.



John was predeceased by both of his parents, as well as three of his brothers, Paul Boffitto, Louis Boffitto, and Christopher Boffitto, and his brother-in-law, Alan Northcott. John is survived by his former wife and companion Linda Virgin of Concord; his sisters, Jane Northcott of Boscawen, Mary Prescott and her husband Donald of Penacook, and Anita Costello of Concord; a brother, Peter Boffitto of Northwood; his aunt, Phyllis Boffitto of Arlington, MA; stepdaughters, Maria Oliver and Charlotte Roy; good friends Carol and Bob; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be calling hours on Monday July 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington Street, Penacook, NH 03303.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry, 9 Bonney Street, Penacook, NH 03303.

