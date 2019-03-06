Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Lanier Sr.. View Sign

John W. Lanier, Sr., 79, of Columbia, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019, after being stricken at his home.



He was born in Cambridge, Mass., on March 10, 1939, the son of the late David and Marjorie (Fuller) Lanier, Sr. He was raised in Massachusetts and was a 1957 graduate of St. Mark's School. He later served with honor in the U.S. Army.



John received his B.S. degree in wildlife management from the University of Massachusetts in 1967. He immediately began to work for the US Fish & Wildlife Service, setting the stage for a move to the White Mountain National Forest three years later. During his 24-year tenure as Wildlife Program Leader for the WMNF, he was deeply involved in the application of habitat management principles on numerous projects throughout New England. John worked closely with researchers to determine the effects of management activities on wildlife species, associations and habitats, and contributed to several publications on those topics.



In 1994, he retired from the WMNF and began work as the state lands wildlife biologist for the NH Fish & Game. As a habitat management specialist, John was responsible fortreatment prescriptions on F & G lands and served as advisor regarding treatments on all lands controlled by the State of NH. He also served as the state's liaison to the WMNF. John retired for the second time in 2004.



As a consultant-in-retirement, John continued his dedication to wildlife habitat improvements, promoting and implementing on-the-ground conservation practices for the Wildlife Management Institute, Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Ruffed Grouse Society and others.



John enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing golf, and time spent with his family and friends.



He is survived by his two children, John W. Lanier, Jr. and Corie Chase of Naples, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Carl Chase IV and Teagen Lanier. He is predeceased by his only brother, David "Stu" Lanier, Jr.



At John's specific request, there will be no public calling hours or service. A celebration bonfire and gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date.



Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Partners for NH's Fish & Wildlife, online at



Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to





John W. Lanier, Sr., 79, of Columbia, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019, after being stricken at his home.He was born in Cambridge, Mass., on March 10, 1939, the son of the late David and Marjorie (Fuller) Lanier, Sr. He was raised in Massachusetts and was a 1957 graduate of St. Mark's School. He later served with honor in the U.S. Army.John received his B.S. degree in wildlife management from the University of Massachusetts in 1967. He immediately began to work for the US Fish & Wildlife Service, setting the stage for a move to the White Mountain National Forest three years later. During his 24-year tenure as Wildlife Program Leader for the WMNF, he was deeply involved in the application of habitat management principles on numerous projects throughout New England. John worked closely with researchers to determine the effects of management activities on wildlife species, associations and habitats, and contributed to several publications on those topics.In 1994, he retired from the WMNF and began work as the state lands wildlife biologist for the NH Fish & Game. As a habitat management specialist, John was responsible fortreatment prescriptions on F & G lands and served as advisor regarding treatments on all lands controlled by the State of NH. He also served as the state's liaison to the WMNF. John retired for the second time in 2004.As a consultant-in-retirement, John continued his dedication to wildlife habitat improvements, promoting and implementing on-the-ground conservation practices for the Wildlife Management Institute, Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Ruffed Grouse Society and others.John enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing golf, and time spent with his family and friends.He is survived by his two children, John W. Lanier, Jr. and Corie Chase of Naples, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Carl Chase IV and Teagen Lanier. He is predeceased by his only brother, David "Stu" Lanier, Jr.At John's specific request, there will be no public calling hours or service. A celebration bonfire and gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date.Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Partners for NH's Fish & Wildlife, online at www.nfwf.org/eversourcepartners/pages/home.aspx, a group dedicated to restoring and sustaining healthy forests and rivers in New Hampshire.Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com Funeral Home Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home

103 Main Street

Colebrook , NH 03576

(603) 237-4311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close