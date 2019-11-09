Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Pierzchala. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Pierzchala, 77, died October 23, 2019 at his home.



John was born in Holyoke MA the son of Edward and Wanda (Mazurowski) Pierzchala and raised in South Hadley MA. He graduated high school at 16 years of age and attended Bentley College at 18, graduating third in his class.



John joined Greenberg, Brodsky, & Silverman CPAs in Worcester MA, eventually becoming a full partner in the firm. He was a member of the American Institute of CPAs for 55 years, a member of Massachusetts Society of CPAs, a member of New Hampshire Society of CPAs earning numerous peer review award recognitions. In 1977 he established his own accounting practice in Claremont NH, growing the business to five professionals plus staff.



John served on numerous bank boards, various elected and voluntary positions for the Town of New London, Valley Regional Hospital Board of Directors Co-Chairman, United Way of Sullivan County, supporter of the Claremont Soup Kitchen, offered free tax-preparation services to Veterans, strong supporter of the Pine Street Inn and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He was an avid fly fisherman traveling to Argentina, Brazil, British Columbia, Chile, New Zealand, New Brunswick and other countries. He loved to travel whether cruising around Norway, the Mediterranean, or taking road trips anywhere and everywhere.



After retirement and wishing to give back to the community, John donated his office building in Claremont to Turning Point - an organization he strongly supported. He was an ardent Red Sox fan and was in attendance for Ted Williams last at bat. He loved the Patriots and supported all New England sports teams.



John is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carolyn (Ross) Pierzchala; daughter, Deborah Pierzchala; and son, John M. Pierzchala. He adored his family and cherished his friends. A celebration of his life will be held November 16, 2019 from 1pm - 4pm at his home in New London, NH.

