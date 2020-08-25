1/1
Jonathan C. (Godin) Olson
Jonathan C. (Godin) Olson

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our son, Jonathan (Jay Cee) by suicide, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 39.

Born on May 21, 1981 to Raymond and Jane (Anderson) Godin, Jonathan grew up in Epsom, NH. He attended schools in Epsom and Pembroke, NH. Jonathan was an energetic, caring, "live in the moment" person. He was always willing to help others, no matter the situation. He had a big heart and warm smile.

While he enjoyed spending time with friends, Jonathan was also very much a family man. In the summer, he loved to help his maternal grandmother in her gardens and looked forward to fishing time with his paternal grandfather. During his teen years, he spent time in Winchester, MA with his great aunt, helping her at her work.

Jonathan was very creative. As a boy, he used his talents to make teddy bears and as an adult, he bought a house in disrepair and remodeled it on his own.

In 2007, he moved to Hickory, NC, where he made long lasting friendships. He was employed at Tyson Furniture Company and at the time of his death, he had graduated with high honors from Catawba Valley Community College. He had studied electronics. From a very young age, he liked to be outside. He loved activities on Lake Norman.

Survivors include his husband and step son, Michael and Xavior Olson of Newton, NC, his parents, Raymond and Jane Godin of Epsom, NH, sister, husband and son, Elizabeth, Paul and Jacob Bolduc of Loudon, NH, son, Carter Chenard of Manchester, NH, Uncles Terry Anderson (Karen Larrabee) and Tony Anderson (Lee Myrbeck) of Westbrook, ME, Aunt Nancy and Uncle Stephen Richmond of Saco, ME, Aunt Shirley Walker of Hollis, ME and many cousins.

A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom, NH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Jonathan's memory be sent to the charity of your choice. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
