Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303

LOUDON, Jeb, aka Jonathan E. Bailey, 40, passed away on Thursday July 18th at the Concord Hospital with his brothers at his side. Jeb was born in Concord in April of 1979 to Michael D. Bailey Sr and Linda (Miller) Bailey and grew up in Salisbury and was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School.



After school Jeb joined the work force in the area working in construction and for the past fifteen years has worked for Rumford Stone in Bow as a granite installation specialist. In his free time he enjoyed watching movies and love to play softball in the Boscawen Men's Softball League with his friends, he enjoyed a good round of horse shoes or golf as well. He was a member of Son's of the American Legion Post #31 in Penacook where he enjoyed playin pool and darts.



Jeb was predeceased by both of his parents Linda Miller Bailey and Michael Bailey Sr. and he is survived by his brothers Michael D. Bailey Jr. and his fiance Therese Carter of Boscawen; and Eric Bailey and his wife Jenn of Loudon; his nephew Dillon, his nieces Madison and Marilyn; a great niece Cecelia; and many-many aunts, uncles, cousins extended family and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday July 24th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. Services will be held privately at a later date.

Published in The Concord Monitor on July 21, 2019

