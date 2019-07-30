Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan G. Booth. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan G. Booth, 71, of Barnstead, NH, died on July 29, 2019.



Born in Providence, RI on November 18, 1947, he was the son of the late George and Harriot (Hood) Booth.



Jon loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed all things racing. Jon built and repaired many boats in his lifetime and he was always working on numerous "projects."



In retirement, Jon and his wife, Nancy spent their winters in Florida.



Jon was a friend of Doctor Bob and Bill Wilson for 30 years and was a founder of the original Barnstead group. He was also a founder of the Antler Inn.



Family members include his wife of 35 years, Nancy (Kolodzinski) Booth, four children, Jonathan G. Booth II and his wife Lynn, Tonya Sorrell and her husband John, Elizabeth Madison and her husband Robert and Catherine McKellar and her husband Adam; six grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Ashleigh, Emma, Gavin and Jonathan; two great grandchildren, Bailey and Summer; two brothers, Carl and his wife Anne Marie and George and his wife Nancy; one sister, Susan and many extended family members.



Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, August 3rd from 2 to 4 P.M. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jon's memory may be made to the . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Jonathan G. Booth, 71, of Barnstead, NH, died on July 29, 2019.Born in Providence, RI on November 18, 1947, he was the son of the late George and Harriot (Hood) Booth.Jon loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed all things racing. Jon built and repaired many boats in his lifetime and he was always working on numerous "projects."In retirement, Jon and his wife, Nancy spent their winters in Florida.Jon was a friend of Doctor Bob and Bill Wilson for 30 years and was a founder of the original Barnstead group. He was also a founder of the Antler Inn.Family members include his wife of 35 years, Nancy (Kolodzinski) Booth, four children, Jonathan G. Booth II and his wife Lynn, Tonya Sorrell and her husband John, Elizabeth Madison and her husband Robert and Catherine McKellar and her husband Adam; six grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Ashleigh, Emma, Gavin and Jonathan; two great grandchildren, Bailey and Summer; two brothers, Carl and his wife Anne Marie and George and his wife Nancy; one sister, Susan and many extended family members.Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, August 3rd from 2 to 4 P.M. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jon's memory may be made to the . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations