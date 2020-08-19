1/
Jone A. (Milligan) Spence
Jone, lovingly known as "Mum" to her children and "Nanny Jone" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, passed away peacefully on August 9th 2020.

She will be greatly missed by her children and their families - Donald S. Syphers, son Timothy; Holly E. Syphers, son Jonathan, Lisa J. S. Bline (Bruce), daughters Alexis (James), Abigail (Andy); Victoria S. Ligons (Ron) daughter Meagon Roe; Jennifer Syphers (Jezz, Anna and Katie); Heather D. Syphers, son Brendon J. Sprague, daughter Lydia D. McNair (Tyler) and Nanny Jone's great grandchildren Brayden, Wesley and Ryker.

Jone was born in Plymouth, New Hampshire in 1932 to Charles Phillip and Francis Milligan. Jone leaves behind her brother, Lyall and sister-in-law Nelly Milligan from Concord, NH. She was pre-deceased by her husband James S. Spence, her parents and her brothers Arnold and Ronnie Milligan.

A life well lived, Jone had an eye for antiques and knew the history of every piece she acquired. Jone's legacy lives on in her son and daughters and continues to pass on the grit, quick wit, and glamor of a life well lived. She was loved by many and will be missed.

Services will be held at NH State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH on August 20th, 2020 at 2:30pm. May she rest in peace.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
