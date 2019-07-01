Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joon Youp Song. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joon Youp Song, 76, of Penacook, NH, peacefully passed away at home on June 28, 2019 while holding hands with his wife, two sons, in the presence of a daughter-in-law, a niece, a newborn grandson and Visiting Nurse Sue. He has been diagnosed with terminal cancer in May this year.



Joon was born in a Korean community in Jinan, China on May 13, 1943, the youngest son of Hak Seo Song (a Korean National Revoulutionary Party leader) and Sook Hee Choi. During the Korean War and the tragic loss of his father, Joon and his remaining family migrated to Seoul, South Korea where he graduated from Seoul National University and served in the Air Force. As a manager of Korean construction company, he worked in Yemen from



1979 to 1985, which allowed him to provide international education to his sons and to introduce them to fishing by the Red Sea. Joon's continued effort to provide a better quality of life for his family led to immigration to US in 1991.



He worked as a quality inspector at Jac Pac Foods in Manchester for three years. Then he worked at Osram Slyvania in Hillsboro for 15 years until his retirement in 2009.



After working relentlessly to raise and support his family, Joon continued to relish life upon retirement. Joon cherished his golden years while actively playing golf (his TWO holes-in-one at Beaver Meadow Country Club is just a mere 18 shy of Tiger Woods' total count of 20 holes-in-one) and gardening in his yard as well as at the Concord community garden. On rainy days, as an avid member of Monodnock Mushroom Club, he would hit the trails and backcounry for chaga mushrooms and fiddlehead ferns for his friends and family to savor. Other hobbies include fishing, cooking, singing, Bible studying, yoga and ballroom dancing.



Joon was a dedicated husband, father, uncle, and grandfather who always valued and showed love, gratitude, respect, integrity, and most of all, the way of life.



He leaves his wife of 49 years, Oak, his two sons, and their wives and children: Suk Won and his wife Karen and their four children, Morgan (15), Eli (12), twins Jonah and Hannah (10) of Greymouth, West Coast, South Island, New Zealand; Suk Ha and his wife Hyun Jung and their baby son Eugene (100+ days) of New Jersey. He also leaves a sister-in-law Hye Bae of Manchester and three brothers and nephews and their families in Germany, Korea, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.



Memorial gathering in his honor was held at his home course, Beaver Beadow Country Club, with friends and families. Cremation will be carried out by the Cremation Society of NH in Manchester on July 2, 2019 and his ashes will be returned to Contocook River near his backyard, the Han River in Korea as well as the Tasman Sea in New Zealand, which would have been his travel destinations within a year.



His last words are "Now I have lived all. Thank you. Thank you."



In lieu of flowers and donations, memorial donations may be made to any local or international charity of one's



choice.



Joon will be dearly missed.

Published in The Concord Monitor on July 1, 2019

