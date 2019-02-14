Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan D. Libby. View Sign

Jordan D. Libby, 30, of Penacook passed away on Saturday February 9th in Naples, Florida. Jordan was born in Concord in the winter of 1989 to David and Brenda (Bradford) Libby and lived in Penacook most of his life. He graduated from Merrimack Valley High School with the class of 2007; he then attended Plymouth State University graduating in 2012 with a B.S. in Mathematics. He was a heavy equipment's technician for Chadwick BaRoss and several other equipment companies.



Jordan grew up in Penacook surrounded by family, he participated in youth sports in town. Sports continued into his high school years; Jordan played and was captain for both football and lacrosse. He was captain of the 2007 Merrimack Valley Lacrosse team that won the NHIAA State Championship.



He loved camping and spending time with family and friends. He had many river adventures helping to create the longest water slide the Merrimack River has ever seen. He enjoyed the different seasons that living in New England offered; boating, camping, hiking, skiing. Jordan was an avid New England Sports Fan loving all the Boston teams. During his time in Florida he enjoyed trips to the beach, beautiful sunsets, and finding new restaurants with his girlfriend Kayla.



Jordan leaves his loving parents David and Brenda (Bradford) Libby of Penacook; his twin sister Jillian Libby of Penacook; two brothers Jared Libby and his wife Amy of Concord; Jacob Libby and his wife Lauren of Ridgefield, CT; his paternal grandmother June Libby of Yarmouth, ME; his grandmother Carol Mercier of Boscawen, his three nieces Savannah, Alexis, and Madeline; his two nephews Cameron and Ryan; his aunts Belinda Huckins and her husband David; Jennifer Cassidy and her husband Bruce; his uncles Daniel Libby; Kurt Bradford and his wife Maureen; his cousins Bradford Huckins, Lizzie Weisman, Joel Bradford and Lauren Bradford and many other extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather William Libby; his maternal grandparents Larry "Buppa" Bradford and Barbara Bradford and his cousin David Huckins.



A Celebration of Jordan's life will take place on Tuesday February 19th at 10:00 o'clock in the morning at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington Street in Penacook. Burial will immediately follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.

