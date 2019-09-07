Joseph A. Chamberland, 39, of Manchester died September 5, 2019 at his residence after a sudden illness.
Born in Exeter, NH on July 26, 1980, he was the son of Donald and Joann (Joyce) Chamberland. He attended St. John Grammar School and graduated from Concord High School. He earned his degree in Radiology from NHTI in Concord.
Prior to his illness, he had been employed as a lead x-ray technician for the Elliot Hospital.
Joseph loved spending time outdoors, swimming, hiking, fishing and snowboarding. He always loved people and cherished time spent with his family, especially his children.
Family members include his two children, Lucas Michael Chamberland and Elaina Cecile Chamberland, both of Manchester; his parents, Don and Joann Chamberland of Manchester; his brother, Justin Chamberland and wife Janneth of Satellite, FL and their children, Bryan, Allison, and Isabella; his maternal grandmother, Louise Joyce of Rye Beach; numerous close cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the CRVNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 7, 2019