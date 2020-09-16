1/1
Joseph A. Fournier
Joseph A. Fournier, 89, formerly of Manor Road, died September 13 at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health. Joe was born June 22, 1931, the son of Joseph O. and Delia (Drouin) Fournier. He was predeceased in 2009 by his wife of 59 years, Wilma (Crane) Fournier. He is survived by his four children, Vivian (Carl) Barker, Valerie (Wes) Riley, Gregg (Denise) Fournier, and Julie Fournier; six grandchildren, Melanie Barker, Nissa (Chris) Boivin, Jillian (Scott) Carson, Lianne (Kyle) Lussier, John (Tasha) Riley, and James Riley; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Cora (Allard) Fontone of Florida and Marie (Fournier) Douillette of Concord along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe was one of eighteen children born and raised in Concord. He was a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook and the Knights of Columbus, attaining his 4th Degree Knight designation. But Joe will be most remembered for the moniker: "Joe The Barber."

After working as an apprentice barber for three years, Joe opened "Joe's Barber Shop" on South Street in the spring of 1962. His wife, Wilma, joined him at "the shop" as a master barber in the early 1970s. While working as a barber, Joe made many friends about whom he often reminisced. He and Wilma semi-retired in 1986 and moved to Washington, NH where Joe physically built his retirement home including a part-time barbershop. Joe and Wilma moved back to Concord in 2005 to be closer to family.

Joe was also a self-taught and talented woodworker. He built many pieces of prized furniture for family members and donated many pieces to various organizations in their fundraising efforts. He made countless wood carvings and folk art. He made lawn furniture, his famous lawn swings, and until he was no longer well enough to carve, his ever popular "door knocker - wood peckers." He gave all his favorite people something he had hand-carved. (Pretty much all that he met!) Joe was beloved by all who knew him. He was known for his quick sense of humor, generosity, and positive attitude. He was a self-made man who could build or fix anything and was proud to lend a hand. He will be missed by many.

In mid-2018, he became a resident at Merrimack County Nursing Home where he was lovingly cared for by all of the staff he was in contact with. He was not lonely during the COVID-19 isolation with all the nurses and LNA's loving to "hang out in Joe's room." The family thanks the wonderful staff there who became his friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Waters Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours due to COVID. The family does realize many would have attended. A private Funeral Mass will also be held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: watersfuneralhomeconcord.com for the family of Joseph A. Fournier. If desired, donations can be made in Joe's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Joe had a soft spot for children with cancer and was a lifelong contributor to this charity.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
