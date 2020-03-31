Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Auguste King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Auguste King, age 44, of Wentworth, NH passed away suddenly on March 21, 2020 in a snowmobile accident in Colebrook, NH.



Joe was born on October 13, 1975 to John and Suanne King of Wentworth. He graduated from Plymouth Regional Highschool in 1994, where he played basketball and football for the Bobcats.



Joseph was Vice President of Operations at his family business, King Forest Industries, and had worked there since 1995.



In his free time, he loved to play golf, belonging to several area golf clubs, including Lake Morey, Owl's Nest and White Mountain.



Joe is survived by his wife, Katie (Clancy) King, 3 sons, Bailey 13, Benjamin 8 and Logan 4, his father and mother John and Suanne (Clark) King, brother Joshua King and grandmother Marion King, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, Ca. 91365.

