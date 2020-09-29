Joseph H. Danis, 77 died September 28, 2020 at his home following a long illness.He was born in Pittsfield, NH the son of the late Henry and Hattie (Curtis) Danis on April 2, 1943. He was a graduate of Pittsfield Middle High School, Class of 1961. He served in the US Airforce and was also a Police Officer for the Concord Police Department. He took over the family business, Danis Supermarket in Pittsfield where he worked, owned and operated the market until his retirement.He is survived by his wife, Marcia (Flynn) Danis of Loudon, 2 sons, Henry Danis and Patrick Danis; 6 Grandchildren, Sarajo, Joseph, Megan, Heather, Aza and Hazen.Following cremation a private family celebration will be held at a later date.The Waters Funeral Home, David Pollard, Director is assisting the family with the arrangements.