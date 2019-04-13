Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph James Russo Jr.. View Sign

Joseph James Russo, Jr., 82, passed away at Concord Hospital on April 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Joe was born May 25, 1936 in Concord, New Hampshire to Joseph James Russo, Sr. and Ella (Gerald) Russo where he lived his entire life.



Joe graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1955. He then enlisted in the Air Force and was on active duty from 1958 until 1962 when he was honorably discharged. Joe married Mickey (Earing) Russo in 1962 and settled in Concord where they raised their two children. He was a longtime employee at Sprague Electric Company and then worked for Concord School District. Joe was an active member of the former St. Peter's Catholic Church, which is now Christ the King Parish. After retiring in 2002 he enjoyed traveling to California to visit his children and their families. Another favorite pastime was his morning coffee get togethers with his group of buddies.



Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mickey, his daughter Carla Lowe and her husband Raymond of California, his son Joseph James Russo, III and his husband Peter Saenz of California, and two granddaughters, Rachael Driggs, and Jacqueline Lowe also of California.



A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10 am at Christ the King Parish, immediately followed by internment at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's honor to the Concord Boys & Girls Club, 55 Bradley Street, Concord, NH 03301 or online at





Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 13, 2019

