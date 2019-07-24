Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. Hyland Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph M. Hyland Jr. passed away at home on July 21st after a hard fought battle with cancer. Family meant everything to Joe and he was surrounded by his loved ones up until the last moment.



Joe was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on July 8th 1943 to Virginia and Joseph Hyland. He was the eldest of five children. His family moved to Manchester-by-the-Sea where Joe was a standout athlete at Story High - playing basketball, baseball, football, tennis and golf. After graduating from Salem State College, where he captained the tennis team, Joe was the Tennis Pro at the Corinthian Yacht Club in Marblehead. His future wife, Ann, signed up for tennis lessons and so the next chapter in his life began.



A renaissance man in his own very unique way, Joe never believed in taking the well traveled path, instead choosing to forge his own way. Joe and Ann moved to Peterboro, New Hampshire where he taught Social Studies at Conval High School. His innovative teaching style was ahead of its time and within two years he was promoted to the Chair of the department. He picked up coaching, but chose two sports he knew nothing about - track and alpine skiing. The result? State championships in each.



Endlessly curious, no one discipline could keep his attention for long which led to Joe having several careers. After teaching, Joe dove into real estate and the family moved to Concord for the next adventure - restoring a 1770 farm house on Graham Road. This is where Joe and Ann raised their seven children.



Family meant everything to Joe. He designed his life around family, putting everyone else first. His life took several unexpected twists, including a severe stroke in 1999. Ever the optimist, Joe didn't let this slow him down. Over the next twenty years he traveled to Ireland, New Orleans, Texas, Gettysburg, Washington DC, Canada, Alaska and made countless trips to California to visit two of his sons.



Spontaneous. Adventurous. Passionate. Thoughtful. Patient. Intellectually curious. Loving, with a wonderful sense of humor. Joe lived a remarkable life. He is survived by his wife, Ann, and their seven children - Joseph, Sara, Patrick, Daniel, Catherine, Brendan and Caitlin; grandchildren - Abagail and Colin; and sisters - Sally McDonough and Catherine Hyland.



Joe loved track and field and a scholarship fund has been set up in his name at Concord High School. Contributions can be sent to: Attn: Athletic Department, Hyland Scholarship. 170 Warren St, Concord, NH 03301

