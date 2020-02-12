Guest Book View Sign Service Information Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home 2133 Rainbow Ave. Laramie , WY 82070 (307)-742-2479 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Ted" Martel, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2020 in Laramie Wyoming.



Ted was born in Concord, NH February 19, 1939 son of Joseph and Lillie (Boisoneau) Martel. He graduated from St John's High School in 1957.



Ted leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Elnora "Ellie" Martel and three daughters; Cynthia of Laramie WY, Heidi (Patrick) Dolin, Fayetteville WV and Barbara (Brian) Petersen of Laramie WY, a brother Donald of Loudon NH as well as two grandchildren, Noah and Kasey of WV.



Ted spent two years in the Naval Reserve and four years with the US Coast Guard on search and rescue stations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island-two of those years as a keeper on Rose Island Lighthouse station. After his service, he was a barber in Concord, NH then worked with the NH Fish & Game Agency.



In 1979 he moved his family to West Topsham, Vermont. In 1999, Ted and Ellie moved to Fayetteville, WV as owners of Red Roof Farm specialty foods. Ted enjoyed snowmobiling, meeting people and tinkering with cars and tractors.



Services for "Ted" will be at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia, PO Box 7102, Cross Lanes, WV 25356.



