Dover - Joseph Vincent Portalupi, 89, of Dover, NH and formally of Bow, NH and Barre, VT, died
peacefully at home on August 1 surrounded by his family.
Joe was born in Barre, Vermont to Angelina Gioria and Joseph Peter Portalupi. He graduated
from Spaulding High School in 1947. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army, where he
served until 1949. He was reactivated in July 1950 during the Korean conflict and served in
France until December 1951. Joe was employed with the original Caterpillar dealer, Casellini-
Venable Co. in Barre, VT and then with the new dealer, Jordan-Milton Machinery Co. In 1972
he transferred to their headquarters in Hopkinton, NH. After 43 years with the Caterpillar
dealer he retired in 1992 as the General Parts Manager.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Peter and Norman. He is
survived by his wife, Rita C. Saliba whom he married in Barre, VT in 1953. He is also survived by
his three children, Steven (Elaine), JoAnn (Ralph Fletcher) and Mary Moore (Mark); eleven
grandchildren, Laura, Taylor (Jess), Carly (Cory), Adam, Susan (Henri), Jennifer, Elizabeth (Matt),
Eric, Robert, Joseph, and Jonathan; six great grandchildren, Solomon, Aaron, Clare, Mari, Nolan,
and Axel; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a lifetime member of the BPOE in Barre, VT and of the American Legion Post 21 in
Concord, NH.
Joe and Rita enjoyed many trips to Europe to visit relatives and to tour various countries. They
also enjoyed traveling throughout the US in their camper. Joe enjoyed doing projects around
the house and his yard as well as helping his children and grandchildren with various projects
over the years. Joe was devoted to his family, a loving husband, and proud father and
grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
Joe has requested that there be no funeral service or calling hours. His ashes will be entombed
at the Mount Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester, NH until joined in death by his wife, Rita, at
which time both will be relocated to the Portalupi family plot at the Hope Cemetery in Barre,
VT.
The family requests that in lieu of memorial contributions, those who wish to honor Joe do so
by extending a kindness to someone in need.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 2, 2019