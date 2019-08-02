Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Vincent Portalupi. View Sign Service Information Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 (603)-742-4961 Send Flowers Obituary

Dover - Joseph Vincent Portalupi, 89, of Dover, NH and formally of Bow, NH and Barre, VT, died



peacefully at home on August 1 surrounded by his family.



Joe was born in Barre, Vermont to Angelina Gioria and Joseph Peter Portalupi. He graduated



from Spaulding High School in 1947. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army, where he



served until 1949. He was reactivated in July 1950 during the Korean conflict and served in



France until December 1951. Joe was employed with the original Caterpillar dealer, Casellini-



Venable Co. in Barre, VT and then with the new dealer, Jordan-Milton Machinery Co. In 1972



he transferred to their headquarters in Hopkinton, NH. After 43 years with the Caterpillar



dealer he retired in 1992 as the General Parts Manager.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Peter and Norman. He is



survived by his wife, Rita C. Saliba whom he married in Barre, VT in 1953. He is also survived by



his three children, Steven (Elaine), JoAnn (Ralph Fletcher) and Mary Moore (Mark); eleven



grandchildren, Laura, Taylor (Jess), Carly (Cory), Adam, Susan (Henri), Jennifer, Elizabeth (Matt),



Eric, Robert, Joseph, and Jonathan; six great grandchildren, Solomon, Aaron, Clare, Mari, Nolan,



and Axel; and several nieces and nephews.



He was a lifetime member of the BPOE in Barre, VT and of the American Legion Post 21 in



Concord, NH.



Joe and Rita enjoyed many trips to Europe to visit relatives and to tour various countries. They



also enjoyed traveling throughout the US in their camper. Joe enjoyed doing projects around



the house and his yard as well as helping his children and grandchildren with various projects



over the years. Joe was devoted to his family, a loving husband, and proud father and



grandfather. He will be deeply missed.



Joe has requested that there be no funeral service or calling hours. His ashes will be entombed



at the Mount Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester, NH until joined in death by his wife, Rita, at



which time both will be relocated to the Portalupi family plot at the Hope Cemetery in Barre,



VT.



The family requests that in lieu of memorial contributions, those who wish to honor Joe do so



by extending a kindness to someone in need.



For more information or to sign the online guestbook please go to





Dover - Joseph Vincent Portalupi, 89, of Dover, NH and formally of Bow, NH and Barre, VT, diedpeacefully at home on August 1 surrounded by his family.Joe was born in Barre, Vermont to Angelina Gioria and Joseph Peter Portalupi. He graduatedfrom Spaulding High School in 1947. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army, where heserved until 1949. He was reactivated in July 1950 during the Korean conflict and served inFrance until December 1951. Joe was employed with the original Caterpillar dealer, Casellini-Venable Co. in Barre, VT and then with the new dealer, Jordan-Milton Machinery Co. In 1972he transferred to their headquarters in Hopkinton, NH. After 43 years with the Caterpillardealer he retired in 1992 as the General Parts Manager.Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Peter and Norman. He issurvived by his wife, Rita C. Saliba whom he married in Barre, VT in 1953. He is also survived byhis three children, Steven (Elaine), JoAnn (Ralph Fletcher) and Mary Moore (Mark); elevengrandchildren, Laura, Taylor (Jess), Carly (Cory), Adam, Susan (Henri), Jennifer, Elizabeth (Matt),Eric, Robert, Joseph, and Jonathan; six great grandchildren, Solomon, Aaron, Clare, Mari, Nolan,and Axel; and several nieces and nephews.He was a lifetime member of the BPOE in Barre, VT and of the American Legion Post 21 inConcord, NH.Joe and Rita enjoyed many trips to Europe to visit relatives and to tour various countries. Theyalso enjoyed traveling throughout the US in their camper. Joe enjoyed doing projects aroundthe house and his yard as well as helping his children and grandchildren with various projectsover the years. Joe was devoted to his family, a loving husband, and proud father andgrandfather. He will be deeply missed.Joe has requested that there be no funeral service or calling hours. His ashes will be entombedat the Mount Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester, NH until joined in death by his wife, Rita, atwhich time both will be relocated to the Portalupi family plot at the Hope Cemetery in Barre,VT.The family requests that in lieu of memorial contributions, those who wish to honor Joe do soby extending a kindness to someone in need.For more information or to sign the online guestbook please go to www.taskerfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close