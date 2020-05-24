Josie Bailey was the oldest of six siblings born to Mary Liebl and Edwin Kaminski in Mount Vernon, New York.



She spent her formative years in Pelham, New York and Allendale and Mahwah, New Jersey; later moving to New Hampshire, where she lived most of her life. Josie graduated from Mahwah High School in NJ, and attended Douglass College of Rutgers University.



She led an interesting and at times challenging life complicated by mental health issues. She could be very out spoken and demanding, but also very kind. She enjoyed being a "grandparent " helper in the elementary school systems of NH. She remained active in AA for as long as she could. She enjoyed arts and crafts and knitting. She was very good at remembering details and exact facts. She enjoyed watching sports such as the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She was a very good student and athlete when in school.



She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Michaela Marie Kaminski Hancock. She leaves her remaining siblings, Edwin Kaminski of Canterbury NH, Marguerite Kaminski of Whitefish MT, Christine Tolen of Lakewood, CO, and Stephanie Tolen of Montrose CO. She has two children, Jennifer Bailey Duval of Franklin, NH and Shane Mc Donough of Hawaii. She also leaves two grandchildren, Blake Duval of Franklin NH and Brandon Duval of Grand Junction, CO. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Ian and Daniel Tolen, Rebecca and Charles Tolen, Julia Hancock and John Hancock, Nicholas and Erik Kaminski, and Cody Ling, Cherstin Ling, Chance Ling, and Callie and Casey LIng.



There will be a service later in 2020 to be announced.



