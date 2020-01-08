Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua B. Morton. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua B. Morton, 38, of Pembroke passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.



Born on March 21, 1981 in Manchester, he was the son of Rick and Cynthia (Hardy) Morton.



Joshua was educated in the local schools and worked for many years following in construction. He loved collecting baseball cards, taking rides to the mountains, fishing, camping and anything to do with being social. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and was lucky enough to have been at a few of their victory parades.



He is predeceased by two uncles, Kevin Hardy and Steven Ryerson.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Sarah (King) Morton and his two sons, Damien King and Joshua Morton, Jr. both of Berlin; his sister, Christie Rice and her husband Brian of Pembroke; and his brother, Justin Morton and his wife Brandi of Laconia; uncles, Herve Hardy of Manchester, Ernest Hardy and his wife Wendy of Concord and Patrick Ryerson and his wife Teresa of Allenstown as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 14th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

