- Joshua L. Johnson, 32 of Loudon, formerly of Pembroke, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Born on November 25, 1986 in Exeter, he is survived by his father Darren Johnson and stepmother Gina of Pembroke, his mother Sandra (Chartier) Cereola and stepfather, Ronald of Harrisburg, VA, his sister Krystle Hendgen and her husband Richard of South Hampton NH, and his beloved daughter/prized possession, Kahriella "Kahri" Anne Johnson.



Joshua was a graduate of Pembroke Academy, Class of 2005, upon high school completion he went on to serve his country in the



He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Warren Johnson, his maternal grandparents, Lord Paul Chartier and Marie Chartier.



In addition to his parents, sister, and daughter, Joshua is survived by his paternal grandmother, Nancy Johnson, stepsiblings Pamela Cereola and her husband Dwayne Wallace, and Ryan and Lindsey Hammar, his nieces and nephews Brayden Hendgen and Brooklyn, Bella and Jayden Wallace, his many Aunts and Uncles -- Joel Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Thayer Johnson and his wife Annie Marie, Dalton Johnson, Troy Johnson and his wife Liz, Robin Chartier and Colleen Baker, Paula Weber and her husband Bob, Cindy Alexander and her husband Arthur and Josie Trager -- as well as numerous cousins that meant the world to him.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 30th beginning 4:00pm at St. James Masonic Lodge, 77 Tide Mill Road, Hampton, NH. There will also be a Graveside service on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in Joshua's memory to a trust fund set up for his daughter Kahri.





