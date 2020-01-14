Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua Michael Belanger, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 12, 2020.



He was born, raised and resided proudly in Loudon, NH. The cherished son of Donald and Sandra (Rowland) Belanger of Loudon.



He graduated from Merrimack Valley High School and later received his degree in Criminal Justice from NHTI.



He started working at R.S. Audley Construction in 2009 as a laborer, knowing his strength and penchant for hard work he continued on to become a bridge carpenter. Later, looking to provide everything possible for his family he took a job in the Massachusetts Carpenters union working for Consigli construction.



Josh was a hard worker who was dedicated to always getting the job done no matter the obstacle. He quickly became an asset to the company as a Concrete Carpenter and a brother and friend to all he worked with.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved being home with his family and relaxing, watching ghost hunter shows, and movies with his children. He loved all the NE sports teams especially the Bruins. He played on the Buzz softball team with his friends and family for years.



Josh was a loving husband and father, he was an amazing brother and son. Josh loved his family more than anything else in life. And in turn was loved deeply by all those around him.



In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Meagan (Ricard) Belanger and their twin daughters, Londynn and Vienna; his sister Stephanie and her husband Adam Rizzo and their children, Aidan, Avery, Owen and Emma; his mother and father in law Robert and Susan (Briggs) Ricard; sister in law, Amy (Ricard) Makris and her husband Nick and their children, Nicholas and Ava, brother in law, Bobby Ricard, his sister in law Julia Ricard, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.



Memorial Visiting Hours will be held on Friday January 17th from 5 to 8 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will be in the Spring in Loudon.

Joshua Michael Belanger, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 12, 2020.He was born, raised and resided proudly in Loudon, NH. The cherished son of Donald and Sandra (Rowland) Belanger of Loudon.He graduated from Merrimack Valley High School and later received his degree in Criminal Justice from NHTI.He started working at R.S. Audley Construction in 2009 as a laborer, knowing his strength and penchant for hard work he continued on to become a bridge carpenter. Later, looking to provide everything possible for his family he took a job in the Massachusetts Carpenters union working for Consigli construction.Josh was a hard worker who was dedicated to always getting the job done no matter the obstacle. He quickly became an asset to the company as a Concrete Carpenter and a brother and friend to all he worked with.He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved being home with his family and relaxing, watching ghost hunter shows, and movies with his children. He loved all the NE sports teams especially the Bruins. He played on the Buzz softball team with his friends and family for years.Josh was a loving husband and father, he was an amazing brother and son. Josh loved his family more than anything else in life. And in turn was loved deeply by all those around him.In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Meagan (Ricard) Belanger and their twin daughters, Londynn and Vienna; his sister Stephanie and her husband Adam Rizzo and their children, Aidan, Avery, Owen and Emma; his mother and father in law Robert and Susan (Briggs) Ricard; sister in law, Amy (Ricard) Makris and her husband Nick and their children, Nicholas and Ava, brother in law, Bobby Ricard, his sister in law Julia Ricard, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.Memorial Visiting Hours will be held on Friday January 17th from 5 to 8 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.A Memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.Burial will be in the Spring in Loudon. Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close