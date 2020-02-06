Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua W. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua Wade Smith, 17, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



Josh was born in Concord August 5, 2002 to Bret Smith and Suzanne (Woodruff) Cyr. He was raised in Webster.



Josh was an incredibly passionate and intelligent young man with a lifelong dream of becoming a politician, and eventually leading the country as President of the United States. He was looking forward to graduation this coming spring and attending college to study political science in the fall. A veritable book of facts, Josh's thirst for knowledge was unquenchable and he was often lovingly referred to as The Human Encyclopedia. If you had a question, Josh likely had the answer, and if he didn't have the answer, you could rest assured knowing he would get it for you. He loved spending time in the woods and at the beach, he enjoyed swimming and walking, but above all, he loved his family and he especially adored his paternal grandmother, Janice Smith who passed away in March of 2016.



Josh is survived by his parents, Suzanne and Bob Cyr of Berlin, NH and Bret and Lisa Smith of Concord, NH; his brother, Cody Smith of Webster, NH; his sister, Kristina Schrayer and her children, Andre and Jordan of Bristol, VA; paternal grandfather, Erwin Smith of Webster, NH; maternal grandparents, Curtis B. and Ruth A. Woodruff of FL; aunts, Kelly Smith of Concord, NH and Heather Arbucci of FL; uncle, Curtis "Woody" Woodruff of FL; great aunt, Jeanne Anderson of Webster, NH; cousins, Kari Canfield of Contoocook, NH and Ben Canfield of Concord, NH; as well as several extended family members and dear friends. In addition to his beloved grandmother, Josh was predeceased by his uncle, Leon Decker, and his uncle, Don Diachenko with whom he collaborated to "travel to Mexico and take down the cartel."



Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to NAMI NH at

