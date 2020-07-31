Josiah "Clark" Phillips Jr. died peacefully in his sleep at home in Boscawen NH on July 27, 2020. Born February 1, 1930 in Medford Massachusetts to the late Josiah Clark Phillips and Ethel (McKay) Phillips, he was raised in Melrose.He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 69 years, Miriam "Mim" (Flagg) Phillips and was a loving father to Jane Libbey (and husband Byard Libbey) of Shrewsbury MA, Susan Phillips-Young (and husband Mike Young) of Boscawen NH, and Stephen Clark Phillips (and ex-wife Shirley Phillips) of Reading MA. Predeceased by his grandson Brian, he leaves behind five other cherished grandchildren: Christine, Dan, Matt, Andrew, and Nick; four great-grandchildren: Sean, Jolene, Charlotte, and Diana, with one more on the way! They all loved Grampy Phillips.He will be remembered as being especially kind, polite, and friendly. He never wavered from treating people respectfully, Clark was honest, considerate, a man of integrity, and genuinely cared for everyone he ever met, including his amazing care-giver team who treated him like family. We would like to thank those who came into the Little Red House these past months and took the best care of both Clark and Mim; without them, he would not have been able to stay in his home so long.Growing up during The Great Depression left a lasting impression on him to work hard for what he had, but he never asked for more than he needed. He was grateful for the simple things in life. He enlisted in the Massachusetts State Guard at 14 years old in 1944; then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and earning the Expert Rifleman award.From their first date in 1948, and marriage in 1951, he and Mim had a wonderful life together as long-time residents of Reading, Mass and Newbury, NH. There are few among us who will ever live out a love story like theirs, over 73 years in the making. Clark was, along with Mim, a life-long camper, backpacker, canoer, and lover of the woods, mountains, and the rocky ocean shore. He was a meticulous home repair expert, church choir member, Cub Scout Den Leader and Pinewood Derby pro as well as an avid pool player. He enjoyed and loved his many dog and cat companions throughout his life.As a boy, Clark joined DeMolay and became Master Counselor, and a recipient of the prestigious Chevalier award. When he aged out of DeMolay, he became their leader - Dad Advisor. One of his DeMolay boys later became Grand Master of Masons in Massachusetts. As a talented Masonic ritualist, Clark was a 68-year Freemason, serving as Master of his Masonic Lodge 5 times as well as their long-time Secretary and perennial Chaplain. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, a Shriner, and had received the highly regarded Masonic Major John Sullivan award.After having worked for several major publishing companies, he and Mim purchased and ran their own specialty advertising business "Profile Promotions" for over 40 years. His customers proudly included every Governor of New Hampshire from the time he started his business until the day he retired, just three years ago. He always considered his customers as friends, and he kept those, and all his friendships, for life.He and Mim designed and built a Maine Post and Beam country home near Mount Sunapee, with an amazing panoramic view of the mountains, where they lived for over 35 years, hosting numerous family events and get-togethers with friends.The examples he set for all of us have made a real difference in the world through those around him. The goodness he instilled will echo long after he is gone. His spirit will live always, in the places and people he loved most. He was really one of a kind. An old-world soul, who can never be replaced. May he forever rest in peace.A celebration of Clark's life and a Masonic Funeral Service will be held at Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord NH on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm and the service will start at 1:00. Burial will be private in the New Hampshire Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH with Military Honors. The family understands that some people will not be able to attend his funeral services. Those who will be attending are asked to please wear a mask.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clark's honor to DeMolay.MA: "Wakefield DeMolay" address to Wakefield Chapter, Order of DeMolay 370 Salem St. Wakefield MA 01880NH: New Hampshire DeMolay, c/o David Collins, Treasurer, PO Box 382, Concord NH 033002