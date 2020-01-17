Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy M. Tilton. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Send Flowers Obituary

Joy K. (Knauf) Tilton, 85, a former resident of Northfield for 50 years, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Ridgewood Center in Bedford after a long illness. Joy was born in Haddonfield, NJ on July 2, 1934 the daughter of the late Wilbur and Florence (Mathis) Knauf. A classically trained vocalist, Joy moved to New York City at 19 to begin a successful career as Joy Marlene, performing at the Metropolitan Opera House, Radio City Music Hall and in various commercials and films including "A Face In the Crowd". She appeared in numerous productions including "Anything Goes", "Brigadoon" and "Finian's Rainbow". On Broadway she appeared in "Seventh Heaven" And " Portafino" where she met her husband, Webb Tilton. Joy moved to New Hampshire from Bronxville, NY in 1969 with her family and began a new career as an Executive Secretary for the Franklin School District SAU 18. Joy was proud to serve in the NH State House of Representatives from 2004-2010 and again from 2012-2013. A co-founder of the Government Leaders Task force on Methamphetamine, serving as co-founder and the Legislative Caucus on Alcohol and Drug Problems among other important legislative initiatives. Joy was a member of several boards throughout New Hampshire and was an active member of the Sanbornton Congregational Church.



Her family includes her daughters, Christina Tilton Howe and her husband Roger of Bedford, Andrea Tilton Adamczyk and her husband Michael of Delmar, NY, her step daughter, Deborah Dario and her husband Ed of San Gabriel, CA, a step son, Daniel Tilton of Paauilo, HI, her 8 grandchildren and her 3 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at the Memorial Home. Encryptment will be held in Park Cemetery in Tilton in the Tilton Family Mausoleum.



Joy K. (Knauf) Tilton, 85, a former resident of Northfield for 50 years, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Ridgewood Center in Bedford after a long illness. Joy was born in Haddonfield, NJ on July 2, 1934 the daughter of the late Wilbur and Florence (Mathis) Knauf. A classically trained vocalist, Joy moved to New York City at 19 to begin a successful career as Joy Marlene, performing at the Metropolitan Opera House, Radio City Music Hall and in various commercials and films including "A Face In the Crowd". She appeared in numerous productions including "Anything Goes", "Brigadoon" and "Finian's Rainbow". On Broadway she appeared in "Seventh Heaven" And " Portafino" where she met her husband, Webb Tilton. Joy moved to New Hampshire from Bronxville, NY in 1969 with her family and began a new career as an Executive Secretary for the Franklin School District SAU 18. Joy was proud to serve in the NH State House of Representatives from 2004-2010 and again from 2012-2013. A co-founder of the Government Leaders Task force on Methamphetamine, serving as co-founder and the Legislative Caucus on Alcohol and Drug Problems among other important legislative initiatives. Joy was a member of several boards throughout New Hampshire and was an active member of the Sanbornton Congregational Church.Her family includes her daughters, Christina Tilton Howe and her husband Roger of Bedford, Andrea Tilton Adamczyk and her husband Michael of Delmar, NY, her step daughter, Deborah Dario and her husband Ed of San Gabriel, CA, a step son, Daniel Tilton of Paauilo, HI, her 8 grandchildren and her 3 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at the Memorial Home. Encryptment will be held in Park Cemetery in Tilton in the Tilton Family Mausoleum.

