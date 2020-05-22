Joyce Amelia Coleman was born on June 8, 1953 in Scituate, Massachusetts, the daughter of Charles Lepine and Virginia (Coyle) Lepine.
Joyce was an accomplished artist, photographer and potter.
She graduated from the Massachusetts College of Art, studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and was a juried member of the League of N.H. Craftsmen.
Joyce was a lifelong defender of the environment and a dedicated advocate for animal rights and, in 2016, President Barack Obama honored Joyce with the President's Volunteer Service Award in recognition of her many years of work on behalf of rescue and shelter dogs.
Joyce leaves her loving husband, Michael, and son, Devin, both of New Hampton, NH, her brother, Gregory, and sister-in-law, Christine Lepine of Litchfield, NH, her sister, Marjorie, and brother-in-law, Bruce Cudney of Warner, NH, and her sister Suzanne Freddie of Quenca, Ecuador.
Joyce was predeceased by her father, Charles Lepine, her mother Virginia (Coyle) Lepine, and her brother John Lepine.
Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce's name to:
Save A Dog, Inc.,604 Boston Post Road Sudbury, MA 01776, (978)443-7282 Website: saveadog.org
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Joyce A. Coleman.
Published in Concord Montior on May 22, 2020.