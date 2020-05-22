Joyce A. Coleman
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Amelia Coleman was born on June 8, 1953 in Scituate, Massachusetts, the daughter of Charles Lepine and Virginia (Coyle) Lepine.

Joyce was an accomplished artist, photographer and potter.

She graduated from the Massachusetts College of Art, studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and was a juried member of the League of N.H. Craftsmen.

Joyce was a lifelong defender of the environment and a dedicated advocate for animal rights and, in 2016, President Barack Obama honored Joyce with the President's Volunteer Service Award in recognition of her many years of work on behalf of rescue and shelter dogs.

Joyce leaves her loving husband, Michael, and son, Devin, both of New Hampton, NH, her brother, Gregory, and sister-in-law, Christine Lepine of Litchfield, NH, her sister, Marjorie, and brother-in-law, Bruce Cudney of Warner, NH, and her sister Suzanne Freddie of Quenca, Ecuador.

Joyce was predeceased by her father, Charles Lepine, her mother Virginia (Coyle) Lepine, and her brother John Lepine.

Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce's name to:

Save A Dog, Inc.,604 Boston Post Road Sudbury, MA 01776, (978)443-7282 Website: saveadog.org

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Joyce A. Coleman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved