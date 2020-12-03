Joyce Ann (Ashland) Dukette, 72, of Concord, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Center after a long period of declining health.
Joyce was born in Bellows Falls, VT to the late Donald and Gloria (Lovering) Ashland. She grew up in Loudon, took dance lessons as a young girl and graduated from Concord High School.
Joyce worked for Hoyt Electrical, Beede Electrical and the Concord Walmart.
Joyce loved cats, doing puzzles, spending time with family and friends, going bowling and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Jeff Dukette of Webster and Mark Dukette and wife Holly of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Shyann, Alysha and Hunter Dukette all of Salisbury; her two sisters, Brenda Bodi and husband, Brian of Concord and Bonnie Ashland of Penacook; her step mother Jeane Ashland; three step brothers, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Joyce's request, there will be no funeral services.
In memory of Joyce, donations can be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord.
