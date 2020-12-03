1/1
Joyce A. Dukette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann (Ashland) Dukette, 72, of Concord, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Center after a long period of declining health.

Joyce was born in Bellows Falls, VT to the late Donald and Gloria (Lovering) Ashland. She grew up in Loudon, took dance lessons as a young girl and graduated from Concord High School.

Joyce worked for Hoyt Electrical, Beede Electrical and the Concord Walmart.

Joyce loved cats, doing puzzles, spending time with family and friends, going bowling and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her two sons, Jeff Dukette of Webster and Mark Dukette and wife Holly of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Shyann, Alysha and Hunter Dukette all of Salisbury; her two sisters, Brenda Bodi and husband, Brian of Concord and Bonnie Ashland of Penacook; her step mother Jeane Ashland; three step brothers, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Joyce's request, there will be no funeral services.

In memory of Joyce, donations can be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord.

To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved