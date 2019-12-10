Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Anne Phinney 62, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home.



Joyce was born June 21, 1957 in Medford, Massachusetts, daughter to the late Charles and Eleanor (Sullivan) Cannon. She worked at the New Hampshire State house for over 30 years, most recently as the Director of The General Court in the Administrative office.



Joyce enjoyed working in her garden, reading, spending time outside hiking, and kayaking. Her greatest joy came from helping others and spending time with loved ones. Most of all, her passion and sole purpose was being a mother. Her children were her world and she adored the time she spent with them.



Joyce is survived by her two sons, Ryan Phinney and Jack Phinney both of Concord; a brother, Chuck Cannon and his wife, Carol of Concord; two sisters, Diane Bertolami and her husband, Dick of Pembroke and Nancy Cannon of Concord.



Calling hours will be Friday, December, 13, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street Concord, NH.



For those who wish, Memorial Contributions may be made in Joyce's name to The or The National Parkinson's Foundation.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

