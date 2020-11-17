Joyce Jessica Welch died on November 16, 2020 after a heroic long-term journey with breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Joyce was born on November 28, 1952 in Manchester, NH and was raised in Allenstown, NH, where she graduated from Allenstown Elementary School and Pembroke Academy. She obtained her bachelor's degree in biology from Mount Saint Mary College in Hooksett, NH.
For over forty years, Joyce was employed by the State of New Hampshire within the Department of Health and Human Services. A talented epidemiologist, she was committed to keeping residents safe and worked in a variety of leadership roles managing disease outbreak investigation efforts; the state's STD and HIV/AIDS program; and the Bureau of Food Protection.
Her interests included antiquing, birding, reading, and anything involving the outdoors. Joyce was active in her community, serving as the Health Officer for the Town of Allenstown and on the Pembroke Allenstown Old Home Day Committee.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse J .Welch and Sophie (Paskowski) Welch. She is survived by her long-term partner, John T. Childs, and her beloved dog, Macy. She is also survived by a large extended family of Welch, Proulx, Wickey, and Paskowski cousins, whom she loved very much. Her positivity, good spirit, and sense of humor attracted a large circle of friends, colleagues, and neighbors who will miss her dearly.
A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00A.M. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing and limited contact as directed. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. The Funeral Mass may be viewed remotely by visiting Joyce's Tribucast at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/98804075
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joyce's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Seacoast Cancer Center, or the Pope Memorial SPCA. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com