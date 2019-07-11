Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Parsons Nolan. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Parsons Nolan, 94 of Warner, NH died July 8, 2019 at her home with family by her side.



Juanita (Neet) was born in Claremont, NH on June 6, 1925. She was the daughter of Roy Porter Parsons and Clara Corse Parsons.



Her daughter Kim Nolan, son Russell Nolan and his partner Wendy Olcott, and grandsons Ryan and Doug survive her. Her husband of 57 years, Lloyd "Joe" Nolan died in 2011.



Juanita graduated from Simonds High School and then attended Keene State College. She became a teacher and taught the lower grades in several small towns in central New Hampshire. She then accepted an opportunity to teach in New Jersey where she could explore Manhattan in her off hours. Before retirement she spent 20 years teaching fourth grade at Kimball School in Concord.



Teaching brought her great joy. She cared deeply about her students and, although strict, shared a quiet humor with her class.



Neet and Joe loved camping and traveling on a motorcycle, and in a variety of travel trailers and truck campers. They crossed the United States multiple times collecting many dear friends.



People will remember Neet for her kind words and thoughtful gestures. Her door was always open and the coffee was always brewing. Everyone felt welcome in her home.



A gathering celebrating Juanita's life will be held July 20th at the Warner Town Hall from 1:00 to 3:00 with remarks at 1:30.



Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Juanita's name to the Concord Visiting Nurses Association and the Warner Food Pantry.



To sign an online guestbook please visit

Juanita Parsons Nolan, 94 of Warner, NH died July 8, 2019 at her home with family by her side.Juanita (Neet) was born in Claremont, NH on June 6, 1925. She was the daughter of Roy Porter Parsons and Clara Corse Parsons.Her daughter Kim Nolan, son Russell Nolan and his partner Wendy Olcott, and grandsons Ryan and Doug survive her. Her husband of 57 years, Lloyd "Joe" Nolan died in 2011.Juanita graduated from Simonds High School and then attended Keene State College. She became a teacher and taught the lower grades in several small towns in central New Hampshire. She then accepted an opportunity to teach in New Jersey where she could explore Manhattan in her off hours. Before retirement she spent 20 years teaching fourth grade at Kimball School in Concord.Teaching brought her great joy. She cared deeply about her students and, although strict, shared a quiet humor with her class.Neet and Joe loved camping and traveling on a motorcycle, and in a variety of travel trailers and truck campers. They crossed the United States multiple times collecting many dear friends.People will remember Neet for her kind words and thoughtful gestures. Her door was always open and the coffee was always brewing. Everyone felt welcome in her home.A gathering celebrating Juanita's life will be held July 20th at the Warner Town Hall from 1:00 to 3:00 with remarks at 1:30.Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Juanita's name to the Concord Visiting Nurses Association and the Warner Food Pantry.To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Published in The Concord Monitor on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close