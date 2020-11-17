Judith A. (Bedell) Mitchell, 81, of Chichester, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born on April 20, 1939 in Littleton, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Eleanor (Pierce) Bedell.
Judith worked for many years as a Manufacturing Leader at Freese Brothers until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard A. Mitchell, Sr. of Chichester, children, Nancy Lagasse, Kimberly York, Bernard A. Mitchell, Jr., and Guy Mitchell and his wife Kim, siblings, Gary C. Bedell, Adora Stock, Ellen Graham, Clayton W. Bedell, Debbie Hussey, Gary A. Bedell, Ginny Botsford, Allan Bedell and is pre-deceased by her sister Sandra Chagnon. She sadly leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A walk thru visitation will be held on Friday, November 20th from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear a face-covering and adhere to social distancing as directed. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 10 A.M. in Leavitt Cemetery, Chichester. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com