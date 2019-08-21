Judith Ann Blackwell (Warner), 66, of Concord, left this world peacefully on August 18, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA.
She was born on June 21, 1953 in Northampton, MA, the daughter of Donald and Claire (Willcutt) Warner and moved to Concord early on where she resided throughout much of her life. Judith graduated from Concord High School and went on to become a successful dental assistant. The last 15 years of her employment she worked at The NH State Hospital.
She had an incomparable sense of humor which she demonstrated with pride even in the most difficult times in her life. She enjoyed partaking in numerous activities including painting, arts and crafts and loved taking trips to beaches or having friends over to swim at the pool. She had a knack for creativity, producing innumerable pieces of artwork, which were displayed by the plentiful collection of unfinished projects that could be found in her home at any given moment. Foremost on her list of things she enjoyed doing was attending family outings and spending time with her son's and grandchildren who were the epitome of happiness for Judith.
Judith was predeceased by her mother and father as well as her brother Craig Warner.
She is survived by three sons, Dan Diachenko and his wife Jen, Shaun Blackwell, Jesse Blackwell and his wife Jody; four sisters, Donna Chaput, Betty Desmarais, Jennifer Warner and Cari Young; a brother Dale Warner and his wife Lori; two grandchildren Aiden and Jax Diachenko as well as Jesse's son to be born in early February; and countless nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 PM on August 23rd at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 172 King Street, Boscawen.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 24th, 2019 at Bow Mills Methodist Church, 550 South St, Bow beginning at 10 AM. Immediately followed by interment at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 21, 2019