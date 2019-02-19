Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Coutts. View Sign

Judith Coutts, 90, of Concord, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Havenwood in Concord.



She was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Whittemore) Kinney.



Judy was raised in Malden, MA, where she attended local schools. She continued her education at Queens University in Charlotte, NC, graduating class of 1950 with a BS degree in Home Economics.



A longtime resident of Exeter, Judy has lived in Concord now since 1998.



She had worked as a teacher of home economics for 11 years in Winchester, MA, and for 22 years in Exeter, NH.



Her interests and hobbies included playing cards and board games, reading, gardening, and traveling. She was a member of the Red Hatters, the Computer Club, and the Home Economics Teachers Association.



Judy was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, David S. Coutts, who died in 2000; a brother, David Kinney, who died in 1996; and a sister, Barbara Jane Griffin, who died in 1998.



She is survived by her two sons, D. Allan Coutts and wife Nancy of SC, and Mark C. Coutts of Gilmanton; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Josh) Settle, Michael Coutts, Sarah Coutts, and Rachel Coutts; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at Havenwood Auditorium, 33 Christian Avenue in Concord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held privately at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Coutts's memory to the Pastoral and Spiritual Care Ministries Fund, c/o Havenwood, 33 Christian Ave, Concord, NH 03301. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit

Judith Coutts, 90, of Concord, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Havenwood in Concord.She was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Whittemore) Kinney.Judy was raised in Malden, MA, where she attended local schools. She continued her education at Queens University in Charlotte, NC, graduating class of 1950 with a BS degree in Home Economics.A longtime resident of Exeter, Judy has lived in Concord now since 1998.She had worked as a teacher of home economics for 11 years in Winchester, MA, and for 22 years in Exeter, NH.Her interests and hobbies included playing cards and board games, reading, gardening, and traveling. She was a member of the Red Hatters, the Computer Club, and the Home Economics Teachers Association.Judy was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, David S. Coutts, who died in 2000; a brother, David Kinney, who died in 1996; and a sister, Barbara Jane Griffin, who died in 1998.She is survived by her two sons, D. Allan Coutts and wife Nancy of SC, and Mark C. Coutts of Gilmanton; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Josh) Settle, Michael Coutts, Sarah Coutts, and Rachel Coutts; and several nieces and nephews.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at Havenwood Auditorium, 33 Christian Avenue in Concord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held privately at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Coutts's memory to the Pastoral and Spiritual Care Ministries Fund, c/o Havenwood, 33 Christian Ave, Concord, NH 03301. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close