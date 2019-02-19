Judith Coutts, 90, of Concord, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Havenwood in Concord.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Coutts.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Whittemore) Kinney.
Judy was raised in Malden, MA, where she attended local schools. She continued her education at Queens University in Charlotte, NC, graduating class of 1950 with a BS degree in Home Economics.
A longtime resident of Exeter, Judy has lived in Concord now since 1998.
She had worked as a teacher of home economics for 11 years in Winchester, MA, and for 22 years in Exeter, NH.
Her interests and hobbies included playing cards and board games, reading, gardening, and traveling. She was a member of the Red Hatters, the Computer Club, and the Home Economics Teachers Association.
Judy was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, David S. Coutts, who died in 2000; a brother, David Kinney, who died in 1996; and a sister, Barbara Jane Griffin, who died in 1998.
She is survived by her two sons, D. Allan Coutts and wife Nancy of SC, and Mark C. Coutts of Gilmanton; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Josh) Settle, Michael Coutts, Sarah Coutts, and Rachel Coutts; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at Havenwood Auditorium, 33 Christian Avenue in Concord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held privately at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Coutts's memory to the Pastoral and Spiritual Care Ministries Fund, c/o Havenwood, 33 Christian Ave, Concord, NH 03301. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 19, 2019